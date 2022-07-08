Montecito Fire hosts wildfire preparedness meeting

The Montecito Fire Department hosted a wildfire preparedness community meeting Thursday night.

Participants learned more about protecting their homes against wildfires and reviewed the “Ready, Set Go” guide and strategies for evacuation planning.

“The purpose of tonight's meeting is for the entire community to feel prepared for the reality of wildfire. We know that it's a risk that we live with on the South Coast, so we want to empower out community to have the tools, the resources, the information they need to when wildfire does strike,” said Christina Favuzzi, the Montecito Fire Department Public Information Officer.

Fire officials warned that vegetation in the area is more receptive to burning than last year, which means that any fires that break out will burn faster.