Monterey Bay Aquarium announces reopening dates

It won’t be long before people can visit the Monterey Bay Aquarium once again.

Closed since the start of the pandemic, the aquarium has announced it will re-open to members on May 1 and everyone else May 15.

People will notice some changes, including not being able to purchase tickets at the main entrance. Tickets will need to be reserved online in advance for everyone and specific days and times chosen.

Face coverings will be required for everyone ages 3 and older and people are asked to keep six feet of distance from other guests.

Visitors will stroll through the aquarium on a one-way path and once you leave the building, you will not be allowed to re-enter.

Monterey County is currently in the state's red COVID-19 tier.

While in the red tier, the aquarium can allow 25 percent capacity, which reportedly means 125 people per hour for the aquarium.

