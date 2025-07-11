Immigration raids, egg law backlash, and lessons from California’s largest fire

It’s Friday, and with cooler temperatures on the way, it’s shaping up to be a great weekend across the Central Coast. Here are the top stories we are following on Daybreak this morning:



Carpinteria approves funding and support after immigration raids : Community leaders in Carpinteria are responding to recent immigration enforcement activity with newly approved support. During Thursday night’s city council meeting, members voted in favor of a proclamation addressing ICE activity and approved a $10,000 fund to help residents impacted by immigration actions. Dozens of community members packed the chambers, calling for solidarity and urgent support.

Morro Bay appoints interim city manager amid mixed reactions : The Morro Bay City Council has appointed Andrea Luker as interim city manager in a 4-1 vote. Luker previously served in the same role from 2007 to 2013. The decision sparked mixed reactions from the public during the meeting, where Luker was in attendance. She will serve temporarily while the city begins its search for a permanent hire.

Grover Beach summer concert series kicks off this weekend: Grover Beach's annual Summer Concert Series returns this Sunday, now at 16th Street Park while improvements are made to Ramona Garden Park. The series runs every Sunday through August 17th, with concerts beginning at 3 P.M. This year's lineup features six local and regional bands, starting with 80s and 90s cover band Careless Whisper.

Glass House Farms, a cannabis facility in Carpinteria, was raided by ICE agents Thursday morning, with witnesses reporting more than a dozen people taken into custody. Locals say ICE had been seen in the area previously but were turned away without a warrant; this time, agents entered with one, citing cannabis’ federal status. No product was seized, only people. The raid drew about 30 concerned community members and prompted strong emotional reactions, with many describing those detained as friends and neighbors. A second facility in Camarillo was also raided, where protests escalated and non-lethal force was used. In response, Carpinteria’s city council called a special meeting to discuss possible action and support for those impacted.

The State of California is facing a federal lawsuit over its egg production laws, which require more space for egg-laying hens. The Department of Justice argues the regulations have driven up prices nationwide by forcing out-of-state producers to comply, violating the Egg Products Inspection Act. Local café owners like Kirk Sowell and Carrie Raya say they’ve seen egg prices fluctuate dramatically in recent months, with some cases previously reaching up to $700. While prices have recently dropped, small business owners say the ongoing volatility remains a challenge. Governor Gavin Newsom criticized the lawsuit, accusing former President Trump of using California as a scapegoat.

As the Madre Fire nears containment, experts say the massive blaze, now the largest in California this year, may actually bring ecological benefits. Cal Poly fire ecologist Dr. Ashley Grupenhoff says fires like this, in areas that haven’t burned in decades, can help revitalize the landscape if they don’t damage homes or cultural resources. The grassland fire spread rapidly after breaking out on July 2 along Highway 166, burning over 80,000 acres and reaching 67% containment by Thursday. Officials say the region’s complex terrain makes each fire response unique. One structure has been lost and one firefighter injured.

