Morro Bay Art in the Park kicks off today

Calling all art lovers!

Today kicks off Morro Bay's 68th annual Art in the Park event.

It is set to last the whole three-day weekend.

The festival will take place at the corner of Morro Bay Blvd. and Harbor Dr.

On Saturday and Sunday, the event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Monday it will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendees can look at over 100 booths full of locally made arts and crafts from 125 different creators.

There will also be a variety of food trucks and drinks available at the festival.

For those driving to the event, it is asked that you use the Morro Bay Blvd. off-ramp to access the event. There will be free parking spaces within three blocks of the park.

The next Art in the Park event is scheduled for July 5th to the 7th.

