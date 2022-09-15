Morro Bay host community workshop over energy storage project

Morro Bay hosted a community workshop Wednesday night over the proposed plan that would bring a large-scale energy storage facility to the city.

The Vistra Energy Battery Storage Project is set to be built in the location of the vacant Morro Bay Power Plant.

Community members were able to share their input on the project during the workshop.

“I want this conversation to be happening and I think right now what I would love to see is for more people to know about it and get curious and really check out what they’re proposing because it’s a big deal,“ said Shawna Battaglia-Winfield, a Morro Bay resident.

The meeting included a presentation of the map of the proposed storage project and a discussion about the project's design and scale.

The Morro Bay City Council has already approved an agreement with Vistra that will require the company to either demolish the old power plant by 2028 or pay the city $3 million.