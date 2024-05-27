Motorcyclist dead after colliding with curb

A motorcycle rider has died after losing control of their bike in Paso Robles this evening.

That's according to the Paso Robles Police Dept.

The incident happened at around 4:20 p.m., on Charolais Rd, near the intersection of St. Andrews Circle.

When units arrived at the scene, they found that the rider had not only lost control of their bike but also left the roadway and hit a curb.

The rider was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Dept. of Emergency Services.

The name of the decedent is being withheld until the family is notified.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact the Paso Robles Police Department.

This is a developing story and we will provide more information when it is released.