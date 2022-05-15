10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a white, 18-year-old gunman in military gear who was livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in New York state, killing 10 people and wounding three others.

Officials said they are investigating the shooting Saturday afternoon as a racially motivated hate crime.

Authorities say 11 victims are Black and two are white. Police say a security guard fired shots trying to stop the attack but was shot dead by the gunman.

Authorities say officers confronted the man in the store and he surrendered.

The suspect, Payton Gendron of Conklin, New York, has been arraigned on a murder charge. The shooting occurred in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo.