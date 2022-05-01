Watch
100s of US urban areas will become rural with new criteria

Brennan Linsley/AP
FILE - In this June 30, 2016, file photo, a train carries blades for wind turbines bound for another state through Rocky Ford, Colo., in Otero County. Both Rocky Ford, Colo., and Dawson, Ga., were classified as urban areas after the 2010 census because they had populations over 2,500 residents. Under new criteria posted this spring by the U.S. Census Bureau, these communities would no longer be designated as urban. The new criteria require places to have 2,000 housing units, which is equivalent to 5,000 residents, to be considered an urban area. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)
Posted at 2:15 PM, May 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-01 17:15:51-04

Hundreds of the urban areas in the U.S. are becoming rural, and it’s not because of anything they’ve done.

The U.S. Census Bureau is changing the definition of an urban area.

If the new criteria were applied to those places designated urban areas a decade ago, more than 1,300 places wouldn’t qualify.

It's the biggest change in decades. For starters, the statistical agency is switching to housing units instead of people for the calculation.

Under the old criteria, a place had to have at least 2,500 people to be urban.

Now, it will need at least 2,000 housing units, which is the equivalent to about 5,000 people.

