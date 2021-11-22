Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

items.[0].image.alt
Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting more than 20 people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Christmas Parade SUV
Christmas Parade SUV
Posted at 10:50 PM, Nov 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 01:50:16-05

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — The city of Waukesha, Wisconsin, says at least 5 people are dead and more than 40 injured after an SUV sped through barricades and into a Christmas parade in the Milwaukee suburb.
The city did not release any additional information about those who died.

Police have said a “person of interest” is in custody but have not provided details about the person or any possible motive.

One video showed a woman screaming, “Oh my God!” repeatedly as a group of young dancers was struck Sunday.

A father talked of going “from one crumpled body to the other” in search of his daughter. Members of a “Dancing Grannies” club were among those hit.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png