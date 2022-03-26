Watch
Amazon tries to stave off union drive on two fronts

FILE - People arrive for work at the Amazon distribution center in the Staten Island borough of New York, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Amazon is gearing up for its toughest labor fight yet, with two separate union elections coming to a head as soon as next week that could provide further momentum to the recent wave of organizing efforts across the country. Warehouse workers in Staten Island, N.Y., and Bessemer, Ala., will determine whether or not they want to form a union. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)
Posted at 4:41 PM, Mar 26, 2022
Amazon is gearing up for its toughest labor fight yet.

Two separate union elections are coming to a head as soon as next week that could provide further momentum to the recent wave of organizing efforts across the country. Warehouse workers in Staten Island, New York, and Bessemer, Alabama, will determine whether or not they want to form a union.

If a majority votes yes at either location, it would mark the first successful U.S. organizing effort in Amazon history.

Rejection would notch another victory for the country’s second-largest employer in keeping unions at bay.

