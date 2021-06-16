Watch
AP: Some stolen US military guns used in violent crimes

Associated Press
A photo illustration of semi-automatic weapons inside a U.S. Marine Corps arms room at Camp Foster. (AP Illustration)
Posted at 8:23 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 23:23:48-04

An Associated Press investigation has found that at least 1,900 U.S. military firearms were lost or stolen over the last decade.

These weapons are intended for war but some have ended up on America’s streets.

Army pistols, for example, were used in violent crimes including shootings and robbery. Pistols, machine guns and automatic assault rifles vanished from military armories, supply warehouses, Navy warships and elsewhere. Security lapses included unlocked doors, sleeping troops and a surveillance system that didn’t record.

AWOL Weapons-Branches Compared
Chart compares the number of unaccounted for U.S. military weapons from 2010-2019 by branch of military service

The Pentagon and armed services say that missing firearms are a tiny fraction of the military’s stockpile and note that some weapons are recovered.

Stolen Army assault rifles keep showing up in California

Authorities in California’s agricultural heartland weren’t looking for a military assault rifle when they went to investigate a domestic assault case, but they found one.

It was one of 26 AK-74s stolen a decade ago from Fort Irwin, an Army base in the Mojave Desert.

AWOL Weapons-Types Compared
Chart compares the number of unaccounted for U.S. military weapons from 2010-2019 by type of weapon

While 17 of the AK-74s have been recovered, some in the hands of street gang members, nine remain missing.

