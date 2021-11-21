Watch
Atlanta airport checkpoint chaos: Man grabs gun, it goes off

AP
In this undated booking photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department is suspect Kenny Wells. Authorities say a passenger awaiting a bag search at the Atlanta airport's main security checkpoint reached into the bag and grabbed a firearm, and it went off, causing chaos among travelers and prompting a temporary FAA ground stop on flights Saturday afternoon, Nov. 20, 2021, officials said. Police said later Saturday evening that they had identified the passenger as a 42-year-old convicted felon, Wells, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)
Posted at 7:58 PM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 22:58:24-05

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a passenger awaiting a bag search at the Atlanta airport’s main security checkpoint reached in the bag and grabbed a firearm, and it went off, causing chaos among travelers.

The Transportation Security Administration said the firearm discharged Saturday afternoon at Hartsfield-Jackson airport but it was not an active shooter incident.

Officials say the passenger fled out an airport exit and they were seeking his arrest. They identified him as a 42-year-old convicted felon.

The FAA ordered a temporary ground stop on flights before normal operations resumed less than two hours later.

The incident caused alarm among travelers at one of the nation’s busiest airports days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday travel season.

