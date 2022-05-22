Average US gasoline price jumps 33 cents to $4.71 per gallon

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline spiked 33 cents over the past two weeks to $4.71 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says the price jump comes amid higher crude oil costs and tight gasoline supplies.

The average price at the pump is $1.61 higher than it was one year ago.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel rose 9 cents over two weeks, to $5.66 a gallon.

In California, the average for a gallon of regular is currently $6.06, according to AAA. That's the highest average the state has ever recorded.

Last year at this time, it was $4.16.

San Luis Obispo County's average is $6.27.

In Santa Barbara County, it's $6.02.

