Average US price of gas holds steady at $2.94 per gallon

Posted at 5:13 PM, Apr 11, 2021
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline held steady over the past two weeks at $2.94 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the price at the pump was likely to remain stable or drop as wholesale costs begin to decrease.

The price of a gallon of regular-grade gas is 93 cents higher than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation right now is $3.99 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The lowest average is $2.50 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

According to Gas Buddy, the average price for a gallon of regular-grade gas in California is $3.93.

As of April 11th, the average price per gallon in San Luis Obispo County is $4.04 and $3.87 in Santa Barbara County according to Gas Buddy.

The average price of diesel dropped a penny over the same period to $3.13.

