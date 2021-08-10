Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Bipartisan infrastructure bill set for final Senate passage

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Andrew Harnik/AP
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., arrives as the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package is expected to be voted on by the Senate this morning on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Chuck Schumer
Posted at 7:04 AM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 10:04:32-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is on track to give final approval to its $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan.

A growing coalition of Democrats and Republicans is preparing to lift the first phase of President Joe Biden’s rebuilding agenda to passage.

Final Senate votes are expected around midday Tuesday, with passage sending the bill to the House.

All told, some 70 senators appear poised to vote for the package.

After that, the Senate will immediately launch votes on Biden’s next package, the $3.5 trillion plan that is a more strictly Democratic undertaking.

That will begin a debate that will extend into fall.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today