Calls to suspend gas taxes across U.S. grow as prices surge

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - An attendant walks past a pump at a station selling gas at over $6 a gallon, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. Governors and state lawmakers across the U.S. are scrambling to provide relief from soaring prices at the gas pump. They are discussing ways to lower or suspended gas taxes, but taking that step has not proved easy, since much of that money goes toward repair of roads and bridges. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Posted at 1:13 PM, Mar 09, 2022
A growing number of governors and state lawmakers across the U.S. are calling for the suspension of gas taxes to provide relief to motorists from record high prices.

Gas prices were averaging $4.25 a gallon nationally Wednesday.

Legislative leaders in Michigan and Pennsylvania announced proposals to suspended or reduce state gas taxes. Governors in Georgia and California also called for relief from state gas taxes. And governors from six states have urged Congress to suspend the federal government's 18-cent-a-gallon gas tax through the remainder of this year.

Some transportation advocates say there is no guarantee a gas tax cut would get fully passed on to consumers.

