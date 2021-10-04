Watch
Can Democrats hold together? Biden's agenda depends on it

Patrick Semansky/AP
Light shines on the U.S. Capitol dome Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 6:59 AM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 09:59:47-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi likes to say the Democrats' diversity is its strength and unity is its power.

But the party's diversity of opinions is pulling apart President Joe Biden’s expansive federal government overhaul.

And it's going to take full-scale party unity to get it over the finish line.

Biden will travel Tuesday to Michigan to sell his vision directly to the American people.

Democrats are trimming his $3.5 trillion plan, which aims to raise taxes on big businesses and the wealthy and put the money into health care, education, and other investments.

