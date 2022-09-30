CDC recalls many brands of brie and camembert cheeses tied to Listeria outbreak

The CDC has recalled more than 20 brands of brie and camembert cheese due to a Listeria outbreak infecting people in California and five other states, the CDC announced.

The six people infected with Listeria had been reported to be from California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey and Texas, according to the CDC. Five of the six victims have been hospitalized.

Upon interviews and investigations, health officials found that most victims were eating brie or camembert cheese made by Old Europe Cheese Inc.

Health officials said the FDA and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development inspected the Old Europe Cheese facility and found the outbreak strain of Listeria in a sample collected from the floor in a cooling room.

Old Europe Cheese facility produces cheese for many brands including, Trader Joes, Black Bear, and Cobblestone. The recalled products are sold in Albertsons, Whole Foods, and more.

If you have the recalled cheese at home, health officials urge citizens not to eat the cheese and throw them away. They should also clean their refrigerator, containers, and surfaces that may have touched the recalled cheese.

People should also call their healthcare provider right away if they are showing any symptoms of severe listeria illness after eating the recalled cheese, including headache, stiff neck, and confusion.

For the full list of recalled brands and more information about the recall, click here.