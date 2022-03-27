Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

China says no survivors in plane crash with 132 on board

China Plane Crash
Zhou Hua/AP
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers carry a piece of plane wreckage at the site of Monday's plane crash in Tengxian County, southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Friday, March 25, 2022. Construction excavators dug into the crash site Saturday in the search for wreckage, remains and the second black box from a China Eastern 737-800 that nosedived into a mountainside in southern China this week with 132 people on board. (Zhou Hua/Xinhua via AP)
China Plane Crash
Posted at 7:56 PM, Mar 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-26 22:56:21-04

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities have officially declared that there were no survivors in the crash of a China Eastern 737-800 earlier this week with 132 people on board.

Construction excavators dug into the crash site Saturday in the search for wreckage, remains and the second black box.

Pumps were used to drain water as muddy conditions in the rainy Guangxi region hampered the search.

The cause of the crash remains a mystery.

Searchers found the cockpit voice recorder on Wednesday but have yet to find the flight data recorder.

The plane was flying at 29,000 feet when it suddenly plunged to the ground.

It was headed for Guangzhou, an export manufacturing hub near Hong Kong.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png