CNN fires Chris Cuomo for helping brother deal with scandal

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - Chris Cuomo attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual Most Powerful People in Media cocktail reception on April 11, 2019, in New York. CNN fired Cuomo for the role he played in defense of his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he fought sexual harassment charges. CNN said Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, it was still investigating but additional information had come to light. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 5:42 PM, Dec 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-04 20:42:33-05

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo after details emerged about how he assisted his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as the politician faced sexual harassment allegations earlier this year.

The network suspended Chris Cuomo earlier in the week to investigate his involvement with his brother’s defense.

CNN hired a law firm for the review. The firm recommended Chris Cuomo’s termination and CNN chief Jeff Zucker informed the anchor of the decision on Saturday.

Cuomo issued a statement on Twitter calling the decision disappointing. Even with the firing, CNN said it will continue to investigate Cuomo’s conduct “as appropriate.”

