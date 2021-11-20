Watch
Conflict over abortion laws won't abate if Roe v. Wade falls

Rebecca Blackwell/AP
FILE - A 33-year-old mother of three from central Texas is escorted down the hall by clinic administrator Kathaleen Pittman prior to getting an abortion, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport, La. The woman was one of more than a dozen patients who arrived at the abortion clinic, mostly from Texas, where the nation's most restrictive abortion law remains in effect. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
Posted at 3:40 PM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 18:40:38-05

On both sides of America’s abortion debate, activists are convinced that the 1973 Supreme Court ruling establishing a nationwide right to abortion is imperiled as never before.

Yet no matter how the current conservative-dominated court handles pending high-profile abortion cases, there will be no monolithic, nationwide change.

Instead, the fractious state-by-state battle over abortion access will continue.

The demise of Roe v. Wade would return abortion policymaking to the states.

At least 20 Republican-governed states would likely impose sweeping bans; perhaps 15 Democratic-governed states would reaffirm their strong support for abortion access.

