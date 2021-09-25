COVID-19 vaccine boosters could mean billions for drugmakers

Billions more in profits are at stake for some vaccine makers as the U.S. moves toward dispensing COVID-19 booster shots to shore up Americans’ protection against the virus.

How much the manufacturers stand to gain depends on how broad the rollout proves to be.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended boosters for people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those ages 50 to 64 who have chronic health problems such as diabetes.

Those 18 and older with health problems can decide for themselves if they want a booster.

Still, some top U.S. health officials expect boosters to become more broadly available in the coming weeks or months.