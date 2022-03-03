Cox Communications offers free calls to Ukraine, neighboring countries

Cox Communications customers can make free long-distance calls to several Eastern European countries through Monday, the telecommunications company announced.

American customers can put calls through to Ukraine, Hungary, Romania, Poland, Bulgaria and Moldova for no extra cost. The company says the free calls will help keep people connected with their family members amid turmoil in Ukraine.

Border countries Slovakia, Russia and Belarus are not on the list.

Cox Communications says the free calls will be available through at least March 7.