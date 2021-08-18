Democrats unveil plan to update landmark voting law

ATLANTA (AP) — House Democrats are offering a new proposal to update the landmark Voting Rights Act.

The bill from Rep. Terri Sewell of Alabama seeks to restore a key provision of the federal law that compelled states with a history of discrimination to undergo a federal review before changing voting laws.

The Democrats are trying against long odds to revive the legislation after it was weakened dramatically by a Supreme Court ruling in 2013.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Democrats plan to pass the bill when the House meets next week.

But Democrats have yet to say how they plan to overcome Republican opposition in the Senate.