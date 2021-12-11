Watch
Dole honored at home as 'greatest' of 'Greatest Generation'

Charlie Riedel/AP
Pallbearers move a casket holding former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., during a memorial service in Dole's hometown of Russell, Kan., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 1:04 PM, Dec 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 16:04:27-05

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Bob Dole has been remembered in his western Kansas hometown as a man shaped both by a small-town values and a tough prairie landscape.

He also was honored Saturday as what Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly called “the greatest of the Greatest Generation.”

Dole made his last journey to his home state for a memorial service in Russell. Fellow Kansans honored the military service during World War II that left Dole severely wounded and the distinguished political career that followed.

Another memorial was to follow Saturday afternoon in Topeka.

Dole died Sunday at 98 after serving nearly 36 years in Congress and running as the GOP nominee for president in 1996.

