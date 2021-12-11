Dole honored at home as 'greatest' of 'Greatest Generation'

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Bob Dole has been remembered in his western Kansas hometown as a man shaped both by a small-town values and a tough prairie landscape.

He also was honored Saturday as what Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly called “the greatest of the Greatest Generation.”

Dole made his last journey to his home state for a memorial service in Russell. Fellow Kansans honored the military service during World War II that left Dole severely wounded and the distinguished political career that followed.

Another memorial was to follow Saturday afternoon in Topeka.

Dole died Sunday at 98 after serving nearly 36 years in Congress and running as the GOP nominee for president in 1996.