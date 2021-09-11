Watch
'Don’t focus on hate': World marks 20th anniversary of 9/11

John Minchillo/AP
A firefighter places his hand on the name engravings on the south pool during ceremonies to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Posted at 2:29 PM, Sep 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-11 17:29:29-04

NEW YORK (AP) — The world solemnly marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with grief for lost lives and shattered American unity.

The commemorations that unfolded Saturday came just weeks after the bloody end of the Afghanistan war that was launched in response to the terror attacks.

Victims’ relatives and four U.S. presidents paid respects at the sites where hijacked planes killed nearly 3,000 people in the deadliest act of terrorism on American soil.

Others gathered for observances from Portland, Maine, to Guam, or for volunteer projects on what has become a day of service in the U.S. Foreign leaders expressed sympathy over an attack that happened in the U.S. but claimed victims from more than 90 countries.

