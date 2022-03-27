Watch
El Salvador leader requests state of emergency amid killings

Moises Castillo/AP
Presidential candidate Nayib Bukele, of the Grand Alliance for National Unity, addresses his supporters in San Salvador, El Salvador, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Bukele, a youthful former mayor of the capital, easily won El Salvador's presidency, getting more votes than his three rivals combined to usher out the two parties that dominated politics for a quarter century in the crime-plagued Central America nation. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Posted at 11:38 PM, Mar 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-27 02:38:15-04

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has asked his country's congress to approve a state of emergency, to combat a wave of gang-related killings over the weekend.

Local media reported that about 50 people had been killed, a scale of violence that has not been seen for years. Bukele announced the request Saturday in his social media accounts, and taunted those who opposed the measure, saying “Is the opposition coming out to defend the gang members?”

The decree would suspend constitutional guarentees of freedom of assembly and loosen arrest rules for as much as thirty days.

