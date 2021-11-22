Watch
Expect to pay more for Christmas trees, experts say

David Zalubowski/AP
A shopper passes by a display of Christmas trees outside the main entrance to a grocery store, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in southeast Denver. Add Christmas trees to the list of items facing shortages and higher prices this year. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 6:47 PM, Nov 21, 2021
HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (AP) — Add Christmas trees to the list of items facing shortages and higher prices this year.

Several factors are driving the trend, Newsday reported. These include over-the-top sales last year during the first Christmas during the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues this year.

Experts said tree buyers should expect to pay between 10% and 30% more for both live trees and artificial trees this year and also have a smaller selection to choose from. Several factors are at work.

Farmers struggling after the economic recession in 2009 planted fewer trees for several years, and demand has been rising in the last several years, experts told Newsday.

