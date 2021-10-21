Watch
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID'd as Brian Laundrie

Chris O'Meara/AP
Supporters of Gabby Petito hold up photos of Gabby after a news conference Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in North Port, Fla. Items believed to belong to Brian Laundrie and potential human remains were found in a Florida wilderness park during a search for clues in the slaying of Gabby Petito . (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Posted at 3:19 PM, Oct 21, 2021
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say remains found in a Florida wilderness park are those of Brian Laundrie, who was a person of interest in the death of girlfriend Gabby Petito.

Petito was found slain at a Wyoming national park months while the pair was on a cross-country van trip chronicled on social media.

The FBI’s Denver office said in a news release that a comparison of dental records confirmed that the remains were Laundrie.

The remains were discovered Wednesday in a swampy nature preserve near North Port, Florida, after a massive search.

That search began shortly after Laundrie disappeared Sept. 14, two weeks after the 23-year-old returned alone to his parents’ home in Florida.

