FBI, Vegas police offer $10K for information to ID slain boy

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The FBI and Las Vegas police are offering up to $10,000 for information that helps identify a boy found dead near a highway and locate his killer.

Investigators released new facial images Thursday and said he was between 8 and 10.

The boy's body was found May 28 off State Route 160 between Las Vegas and rural Pahrump.

Authorities say it was clear the boy was killed but declined to say how or offer other details.

The boy was 123 pounds and had a gap in his front teeth.

Investigators believe he was from somewhere in southern Nevada or nearby California.