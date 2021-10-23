Watch
Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting

Casey Curry/Casey Curry/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2014 photo, Chad Stahelski, co-director of the film, "John Wick," demonstrates proper gun handling during a training session at 87Eleven Action Design in Inglewood, Calif. Guns used in making movies are sometimes real weapons that can fire either bullets or blanks, which are gunpowder charges that produce a flash and a bang but no deadly projectile. (Photo by Casey Curry/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 12:55 PM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-23 15:55:57-04

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Court records state that Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set with a gun a crew member had assured the actor didn't carry live ammunition.

The tragic mistake came hours and days after some workers on the production voiced concerns about on-set safety and other disputes.

Court records say that an assistant director grabbed a prop gun off a cart at a desert movie ranch and handed it to Baldwin during a Thursday rehearsal for the Western film “Rust.”

When Baldwin pulled the trigger, he unwittingly killed 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. A 911 call from the scene hints at the panic on the movie set.

