Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Court records state that Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set with a gun a crew member had assured the actor didn't carry live ammunition.

The tragic mistake came hours and days after some workers on the production voiced concerns about on-set safety and other disputes.

Court records say that an assistant director grabbed a prop gun off a cart at a desert movie ranch and handed it to Baldwin during a Thursday rehearsal for the Western film “Rust.”

When Baldwin pulled the trigger, he unwittingly killed 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. A 911 call from the scene hints at the panic on the movie set.