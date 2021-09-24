Watch
Foundations offer cities help convincing workers to relocate

Samantha Farnsworth/AP
Robin Bruce ignites the crowd through breathwork and song at the first in-person Ozark Social held at 214 South Main Street in Springdale, Arl., as a part of the Ozark Story Project (ozarkstoryproject.com) that took place on June 20, 2021. A year ago, Robin Bruce never thought she would be living in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and liking it. That was before she took advantage of a program, largely financed by the Walton Family Foundation, that is offering $10,000 incentives to entice new residents to the Ozarks region. (Samantha Farnsworth via AP)
A new effort in Northwest Arkansas offering $10,000 incentives to new residents is part of an increasing number of philanthropy-financed projects trying to spark economic development, promote civic and cultural life, attract skilled workers, and offset declining or sparse populations.

Remote workers are especially attractive because they tend to have high disposable incomes.

They also are a lot less costly for cities and towns to attract, given the demands that companies make when they are pondering a relocation.

Companies often want guarantees of skilled workers, tax abatements, or other government subsidies.

