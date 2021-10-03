Watch
George Floyd memorial statue in New York City defaced again

John Minchillo/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, file photo, a sculpture of George Floyd, one of three sculptures as part of the "SEEINJUSTICE" art exhibition that also feature the likenesses of Breonna Taylor and John Lewis, is unveiled as Floyd's brother Terrence, second from left, looks at Union Square in the Manhattan borough of New York. The statue honoring Floyd was vandalized on Sunday, Oct. 3, police said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Posted at 3:41 PM, Oct 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-03 18:41:07-04

NEW YORK (AP) — A statue memorializing George Floyd in New York City's Union Square Park has been vandalized.

Police say video shows an unidentified person on a skateboard throwing paint on the statue at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday morning before fleeing.

Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren't touched.

The Floyd statue also was vandalized shortly after it was unveiled in Brooklyn in June. Floyd's killing at the hands of police in Minneapolis last year galvanized racial justice actions across the country.

