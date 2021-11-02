Governors and more: What to watch in Tuesday's elections

It may be an odd-numbered year, but Tuesday’s elections aren’t sleepy, local contests.

Voters in Virginia are weighing in on a governor’s race that could rattle President Joe Biden and Democrats in Washington.

Polls have shown Republicans in Virginia have a sizable enthusiasm advantage over Democrats, jeopardizing Democrats’ chances of holding onto the governor’s office in a state Biden won by 10 percentage points last year.

In Minneapolis, a city still shaken by George Floyd’s murder will vote on whether to replace its police department with a new department of public safety.

And school board races across the country have become the new battlegrounds for partisan debates over race.