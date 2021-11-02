Watch
Governors and more: What to watch in Tuesday's elections

Robert F. Bukaty/AP
Election workers Sheila McDonough, left, and Kathleen Reid chat while waiting for voters at the American Legion Post 35 poling place, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in South Portland, Maine. Tens of thousands of Mainers requested absentee ballots for this week's election, suggesting a higher-than-usual vote in an off-year election. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
It may be an odd-numbered year, but Tuesday’s elections aren’t sleepy, local contests.

Voters in Virginia are weighing in on a governor’s race that could rattle President Joe Biden and Democrats in Washington.

Polls have shown Republicans in Virginia have a sizable enthusiasm advantage over Democrats, jeopardizing Democrats’ chances of holding onto the governor’s office in a state Biden won by 10 percentage points last year.

In Minneapolis, a city still shaken by George Floyd’s murder will vote on whether to replace its police department with a new department of public safety.

And school board races across the country have become the new battlegrounds for partisan debates over race.

