Griner for Bout: WNBA star freed in US-Russia prisoner swap

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner sits in a cage at a court room prior to a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Griner testified Wednesday at her drug trial in Russia that a language interpreter provided during her questioning translated only a fraction of what was said and officials instructed her to sign documents without providing an explanation. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)
Posted at 5:14 AM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 08:14:28-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has freed WNBA star Brittney Griner in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

The swap was confirmed by U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the negotiations who weren't authorized to publicly discuss the deal before a White House announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.

It comes at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine and it achieves a top goal for President Joe Biden.

But it also comes with a heavy price and leaves behind an American who's been jailed for nearly four years in Russia. Griner is a two-time Olympic gold medalist who's been imprisoned for months on drug charges.

