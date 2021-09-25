Watch
Haitians heading to US change plans, ready to wait in Mexico

Marcos Martinez Chacon/AP
Ana Estache, from Port-au-Prince, Haiti, poses for a photo with her two-year-old son in Monterrey, Mexico, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, after traveling from Chile where they lived before. Estache, 43, who traveled with her husband and two children, said has considered returning to Chile, but said she still dreams of getting to the U.S. for a chance at a better life. (AP Photo/Marcos Martinez Chacon)
Posted at 4:12 PM, Sep 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-25 19:45:08-04

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — As U.S. authorities moved out the last of the more than 14,000 migrants who gathered beside a border bridge in Del Rio, thousands of other Haitians en route between the border and South America are coming to the realization that a window of time has closed. As they have done before, they are looking to legalize their status in other countries, find work and wait until the next opportunity. So far this year, about 19,000 Haitian migrants have requested asylum in Mexico. He said hundreds had arrived this week to all of the agency’s offices across Mexico.

