Hostages safe after standoff inside synagogue; captor dead

Tony Gutierrez/AP
Emergency responders gather at Colleyville Elementary School near Congregation Beth Israel synagogue on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas. Authorities said a man took hostages Saturday during services at the Texas synagogue where the suspect could be heard ranting in a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Posted at 8:27 PM, Jan 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-15 23:27:03-05

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has tweeted that all hostages are safe after Saturday’s standoff inside a Dallas-area synagogue.

Abbott’s tweet Saturday night came not long after a loud bang and what sounded like gunfire was heard coming from the synagogue.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that the hostage-taker is dead.

The suspect had taken four hostages at Congregation Beth Israel on Saturday morning.

Services at the synagogue were being livestreamed on Facebook before the feed cut out.

There have been no reported injuries.

An official told the AP that the hostage-taker demanded the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist suspected of having ties to al-Qaida.

