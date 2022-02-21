Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Investor pushes McDonald's to change the way it buys pork

items.[0].image.alt
Gene J. Puskar/AP
FILE - This June 25, 2019, photo shows the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh. McDonald’s ended 2021 on a high note, with U.S. customers spending more and fewer restaurant closures in Europe. The burger giant said Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, that global same-store sales rose 12.3% for the quarter. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
McDonald's Results
Posted at 6:20 PM, Feb 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-20 21:20:13-05

CHICAGO (AP) — An activist investor is trying to make McDonald’s change the way it buys pork for its bacon cheeseburgers and sausage patties.

Investor Carl Icahn has nominated two new candidates for McDonald’s board of directors, the fast food chain confirmed Sunday.

The issue Icahn is trying to change is that some pork suppliers confine pregnant pigs in small crates.

McDonald’s vowed a decade ago to phase out using pork from suppliers who use such crates.

McDonald’s says the company expects to source 85 to 90% of its U.S. pork from pigs not housed in gestation crates during pregnancy by the end of this year.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png