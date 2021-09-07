Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK (AP) — Two critical jobless benefit programs have expired, leaving only a handful of economic options for millions who are still financially impacted by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic.

One program provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and another provided benefits to those who have been unemployed for more than six months.

Further, the Biden administration's $300 weekly supplemental unemployment benefit also ran out on Monday.

Americans still financially struggling in the pandemic will find a smaller patchwork of social support programs, including food stamps, eviction protection in some states, and a pause on federal student loan repayments.

But economists say none will come close to replacing the money lost through unemployment benefits.