Judge denies motion, OJ Simpson to continue to pay Goldman family

O.J. Simpson will have to keep paying the Goldman family.

A judge denied his motion for relief from the multi-million dollar civil settlement with the family after Simpson was found liable for the death of Ron Goldman.

Goldman was killed with Simpson's ex-wife Nicole Brown-Simpson at her Brentwood home back in 1994.

That judgment came down in 1997 after Simpson was acquitted in a criminal court of their murders.

According to a Nevada court filing from Fred Goldman in February, Simpson has paid close to $133,000 of the settlement but still owes the family more than $50 million.