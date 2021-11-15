Watch
Judge dismisses weapons charge at Rittenhouse murder trial

Mark Hertzberg/AP
Kyle Rittenhouse and defense attorney Mark Richards stand as Judge Bruce Schroeder makes a personal call during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Mark Hertzberg /Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 8:23 AM, Nov 15, 2021
The judge at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial has dismissed a count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

The charge is only a misdemeanor, but it had appeared to be among the likeliest to net a conviction for prosecutors.

There’s no dispute that Rittenhouse was 17 when he carried an AR-style semi-automatic rifle on the streets of Kenosha in August 2020 and used it to kill two men and wound a third.

But the defense argued that Wisconsin’s statute had an exception that could be read to clear Rittenhouse.

that exception involves whether or not a rifle or shotgun is short-barreled.

Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed the charge after prosecutors conceded in court Monday that Rittenhouse’s rifle was not short-barreled.

