Jury begins deliberating cop's case in Daunte Wright death

AP
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Earl Gray delivers closing arguments, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter's trial for the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
Posted at 12:50 PM, Dec 20, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The jury has begun deliberating in the manslaughter trial of the suburban Minneapolis police officer who killed Black motorist Daunte Wright after she says she mistook her gun for her Taser.

Kim Potter’s case went to the mostly white jury on Monday following closing arguments.

Potter, who is white and who resigned from the Brooklyn Center police force after killing Wright, shot the 20-year-old as she and other officers were trying to arrest him on an outstanding warrant during an April traffic stop.

The prosecutor told jurors during closing arguments that the shooting was “entirely preventable.”

Potter’s attorney said she made a mistake and it wasn’t a crime.

