Kentucky governor: Storms may have killed at least 70 people

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor says he fears tornadoes have killed 70 people in the state and the death toll may exceed 100.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday that a twister had touched down for more than 200 miles in the state.

Severe storms moved through the area Friday night and caused catastrophic damage across multiple states.

The storms hit a candle factory in Kentucky, an Amazon facility in Illinois and a nursing home in Arkansas.

Officials had confirmed 18 deaths. Kentucky State Police Trooper Sarah Burgess said rescue crews were using heavy equipment to move rubble at the candle factory.