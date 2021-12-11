Watch
Kentucky governor: Storms may have killed at least 70 people

Timothy D. Easley/AP
Emergency response workers dig through the rubble of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Posted at 12:05 PM, Dec 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 15:05:19-05

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor says he fears tornadoes have killed 70 people in the state and the death toll may exceed 100.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday that a twister had touched down for more than 200 miles in the state.

Severe storms moved through the area Friday night and caused catastrophic damage across multiple states.

The storms hit a candle factory in Kentucky, an Amazon facility in Illinois and a nursing home in Arkansas.

Officials had confirmed 18 deaths. Kentucky State Police Trooper Sarah Burgess said rescue crews were using heavy equipment to move rubble at the candle factory.

