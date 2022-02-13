Watch
Kodak Black reportedly among 4 shot outside Super Bowl party

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Rapper Kodak Black is due in Miami federal court on weapons charges that prevented him from performing last weekend at the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival, around which several violent incidents occurred. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 5:44 PM, Feb 12, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say four people were shot and wounded after a fight broke out outside a Los Angeles restaurant hosting a party that followed a Justin Bieber concert.

LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli says gunfire erupted outside The Nice Guy restaurant, striking and injuring four men.

Two victims were taken by paramedics to the hospital and two other victims went to the hospital on their own.

They're all listed in stable condition.

Detectives are asking witnesses to come forward to help them identify the gunman.

Videos posted on social media show rapper Kodak Black was among a group of people involved in the fight and NBC News reported he was among the wounded.

The party followed Bieber’s private concert.

