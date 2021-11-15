Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Mar-a-Lago-trespasser deported to China 2 years later

items.[0].image.alt
Lynne Sladky/AP
FILE - Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., is seen Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Yujing Zhang, a Chinese businesswoman convicted of trespassing at the club and lying to Secret Service agents was deported to China in November 2021, federal authorities said, more than two years after serving her sentence. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Mar a Lago Trespasser
Posted at 4:10 PM, Nov 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-14 19:10:29-05

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Chinese businesswoman has been deported back to China more than two years after being sentenced to eight months in prison for trespassing at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club and lying to Secret Service agents.

Federal authorities say Yujing Zhang was deported over the weekend.

She was turned over to immigration officials in December 2019 after serving her sentence.

But immigration officials told the Miami Herald she was held at the Glades County Detention Center for three times as long as her prison term mainly because of deportation delays during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png