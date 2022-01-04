Watch
'Mudi'? Try a toy: American Kennel Club adds 2 dog breeds

AP
This undated photo, provided by the American Kennel Club, shows the Russian Toy breed. The American Kennel Club announced that the Mudi and Russian Toy have received full recognition, and are eligible to compete in the Herding Group and Toy Group, respectively. These additions bring the number of AKC-recognized breeds to 199.(American Kennel Club via AP)
Posted at 6:18 AM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 09:18:11-05

NEW YORK (AP) — An athletic Hungarian farm dog and a tiny pet of bygone Russian aristocrats are the latest breeds to join the American Kennel Club’s purebred lineup.

The club announced Tuesday that it's recognizing the Russian toy, and the mudi, pronounced like “moody.”

That means they’re eligible to compete for best in show at many U.S. dog shows, including the AKC’s annual championship and the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club show.

The AKC is the United States’ oldest purebred dog registry. It recognizes 199 breeds, including the two newcomers.

