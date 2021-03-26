Menu

Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

NASA gives all clear: Earth safe from asteroid for 100 years

items.[0].image.alt
NASA
NASA camera on Deep Space Climate Observatory satellite returns photo of entire sunlit side of Earth from 1 million miles away
Earth2015.jpg
Posted at 1:13 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 16:13:35-04

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA has given Earth the all clear for the next century from a particularly menacing asteroid.

The space agency announced this week that new telescope observations have ruled out any chance of the asteroid Apophis smacking Earth in 2068.

That's the same 1,100-foot space rock that was supposed to come frighteningly close in 2029 and again in 2036.

NASA ruled out any chance of a strike during those two close approaches a while ago. But a potential 2068 collision still loomed. The asteroid is now officially off NASA's "risk list."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Streaming news 24/7