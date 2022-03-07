Watch
Officials: 7 dead after tornadoes tore through central Iowa

Posted at 5:09 PM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 20:09:23-05

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say seven people are dead after tornadoes swept through central Iowa, destroying homes, knocking down trees and toppling power lines in the deadliest storm in the state since 2008.

Emergency management officials in Madison County said six people were killed when one tornado touched down Saturday in an area southwest of Des Moines near the town of Winterset.

Among those killed were two children under the age of 5.

Officials confirmed one death when a separate tornado struck in Lucas County, about 54 miles southeast of Des Moines.

Madison County Emergency Management Director Diogenes Ayala said 52 homes were damaged or destroyed across nearly 14 miles.

