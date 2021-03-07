Ohio fraternity suspended after student hospitalized

A college sophomore is in critical condition at an Ohio hospital after an alleged fraternity hazing incident, according to investigators.

Officials said Bowling Green State University student, Stone Foltz, attended an off-campus event hosted by Pi Kappa Alpha, also commonly known as "Pike," last week.

Preliminary reports said Foltz had not gone through the organization's initiation process and was seeking to join the fraternity

According to investigators, Foltz was reportedly told to drink an entire bottle of alcohol while at the party.

A spokesperson for the student's family said Foltz is in "critical condition" at a hospital. Foltz's family is working with doctors to go through the organ donation process.

Bowling Green State University placed Pi Kappa Alpha on interim suspension Saturday.

University officials said they are working with Bowling Green police to investigate the incident.