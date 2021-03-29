Menu

Passenger vehicle travel rebounding to pre-pandemic levels

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Traffic makes its way along the 110 freeway Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. U.S. drivers recently reached a major milestone when the number of daily passenger vehicle trips reached pre-pandemic levels for the first time in a year, according to data provided to The Associated Press by the transportation analytics firm Inrix. It's a potential indicator that the pandemic's strain on society may be easing. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Posted at 11:48 AM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 14:48:19-04

Americans may be rounding a corner in their response to the coronavirus pandemic. New data shows that the number of daily passenger vehicle trips recently reached their pre-pandemic levels for the first time in a year.

Data from the transportation analytics firm Inrix also shows that vehicle miles traveled have surpassed pre-pandemic levels nationwide and are getting closer to it in some of the largest cities.

Transportation researchers say vehicle travel can provide a strong indication of the direction of the economy because people often are driving to get to work, school, shopping, or heading out on vacation.

